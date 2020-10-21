chart of the week 21.10.2020 180x180 - US wine consumption growth led by Millennials and Gen X
US wine consumption growth led by Millennials and Gen X

In the US, wine consumption growth has been by led by Millennial and Gen X drinkers, followed closely by Gen Z (21-24). However, Boomers+, who account for over 1/3rd of US regular wine drinkers have not increased their wine consumption frequency to the same extent

WIW infographic option 21.10.2020 final - US wine consumption growth led by Millennials and Gen X

