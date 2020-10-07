Future intentions data suggests that online wine buying will continue to grow in importance in the key consumption markets of China, US and UK where the momentum shift to online wine buying is the strongest

Following the initial boost in purchasing wine online during lockdown, the online purchase channel for wine has maintained momentum in most markets and appears to be a more entrenched behaviour, also seen in a recent Wine Intelligence article ‘US market sees most significant rise in proportion of wine drinkers purchasing wine online‘

