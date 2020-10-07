online shopping 180x180 - Strong momentum for online wine buying post-pandemic in US, China and UK
Strong momentum for online wine buying post-pandemic in US, China and UK

Future intentions data suggests that online wine buying will continue to grow in importance in the key consumption markets of China, US and UK where the momentum shift to online wine buying is the strongest

Following the initial boost in purchasing wine online during lockdown, the online purchase channel for wine has maintained momentum in most markets and appears to be a more entrenched behaviour, also seen in a recent Wine Intelligence article ‘US market sees most significant rise in proportion of wine drinkers purchasing wine online‘ 

Over the next few weeks, we will be developing this research further, with a multi-market e-commerce and online communication syndicated report planned for publication in December 2020. For more information, please contact Courtney@wineintelligence.com

Online infographic 07.10.2020 - Strong momentum for online wine buying post-pandemic in US, China and UK

