https://www.wineintelligence.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/still-wine-.jpg 756 756 Courtney Abernathy https://www.wineintelligence.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/logo5.png Courtney Abernathy2020-10-14 09:39:442020-10-14 09:42:54Still wine increasingly a ‘beneficiary’ of lockdown & restrictions
Recent Posts
- Still wine increasingly a ‘beneficiary’ of lockdown & restrictions
- Wine consumers increasingly cautious as 2020 progresses
- Welcome to the Reducer’s Christmas
- Wine enjoying mini-boom in the Covid-19 era, but economic clouds on horizon
- Women more likely to increase wine consumption across six key consumption markets
T: +44 (0)208 194 0090
109 Maltings Place
169 Tower Bridge Road
London
SE1 3LJ
© 2020 Wine Intelligence Ltd.
All Rights Reserved – Wine Intelligence Ltd. Registered in England & Wales (company no. 04375306).
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!