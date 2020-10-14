still wine 180x180 - Still wine increasingly a ‘beneficiary’ of lockdown & restrictions
Still wine increasingly a ‘beneficiary’ of lockdown & restrictions

Following increased wine purchasing in April 2020, there has been further increased purchasing of wine seen by August 2020. Some recovery for Champagne and sparkling, although purchase frequency continues to be lower than pre-pandemic

Still wine infographic 14.10.2020 1 - Still wine increasingly a ‘beneficiary’ of lockdown & restrictions

Learn more about the Wine Consumer Trends in the Covid-19 Era report
